Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimberly Clark Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kimberly Clark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $153.33 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average is $144.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,743,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

