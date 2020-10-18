Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

