Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Trex Company Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

NYSE:TREX opened at $77.20 on Friday. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $32,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 621,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after buying an additional 29,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

