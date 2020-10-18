John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $293.66

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.66 and traded as high as $295.20. John Laing Group shares last traded at $293.20, with a volume of 565,140 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JLG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on John Laing Group from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on John Laing Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on John Laing Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Laing Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 387.80 ($5.07).

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.76.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (19.20) (($0.25)) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. John Laing Group’s payout ratio is currently -98.36%.

In other news, insider Ben Loomes bought 26,361 shares of John Laing Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £74,601.63 ($97,467.51). Also, insider Philip Keller bought 30,000 shares of John Laing Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £89,700 ($117,193.62). Insiders bought a total of 117,770 shares of company stock valued at $33,870,319 over the last three months.

About John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.