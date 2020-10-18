JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.42 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.36. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

