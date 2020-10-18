JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

