Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) PT Raised to GBX 1,550

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) alerts:

KNOS opened at GBX 1,318 ($17.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 871.74. Kainos Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,356 ($17.72).

In other Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total transaction of £1,439,100 ($1,880,193.36).

About Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.