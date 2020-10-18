Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,318 ($17.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.28. Kainos Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,356 ($17.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,034.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 871.74.

In other Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total value of £1,439,100 ($1,880,193.36).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

