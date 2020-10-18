KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Sells $763,681.20 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KBH opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 137.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in KB Home by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 904,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KB Home by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KB Home by 331.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

