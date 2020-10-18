Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

KEG.UN stock opened at C$8.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.64. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

