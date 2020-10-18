KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

SLG stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 210.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

