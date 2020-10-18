KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KION GRP AG/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

KION GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.