Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Colliers Secur. raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Knowles in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE:KN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Knowles by 670.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knowles by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

