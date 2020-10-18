KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.53.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

