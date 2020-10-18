Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 19th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

