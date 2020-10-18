Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of LADR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.26. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 540,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

