LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

Shares of LGGNY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.61.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.