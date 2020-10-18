Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

