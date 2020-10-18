Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.31

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $7.68. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 103,726 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 447,642 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 125,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

