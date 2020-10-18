Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Life Storage by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $116.34 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

