Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and CoStar Group (OTCMKTS:CSGP) Head to Head Survey

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A 128.81% 111.15% CoStar Group 19.76% 8.81% 7.24%

Risk & Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Live Current Media and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A CoStar Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $833.82, suggesting a potential downside of 3.12%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and CoStar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A CoStar Group $1.40 billion 24.21 $314.96 million $9.12 94.37

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. It also distributes eBalance microcurrent device to households and individual users. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; and CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics for the hospitality industry. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com and ForRentUniversity.com; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Signature Ads for commercial real estate professionals; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell, BizQuest, FindaFranchise online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

