LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Sells $44,121.00 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $44,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,407.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RAMP opened at $58.11 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

