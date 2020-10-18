Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 99,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

