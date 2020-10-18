Manchester Financial Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.88.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
