Manchester Financial Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 142.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in McDonald's by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in McDonald's by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.08. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

