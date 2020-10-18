Manchester Financial Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

