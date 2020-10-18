Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 504.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $2,851,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

