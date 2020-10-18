Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,525.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,436.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

