Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report $41.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.69 million. Marcus reported sales of $211.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $359.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.28 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $681.86 million, with estimates ranging from $610.39 million to $734.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,542,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Marcus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Marcus by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.50. Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

