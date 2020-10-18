MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.24 on Thursday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $632.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $258,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn V. Follit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,390 shares in the company, valued at $785,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,335 shares of company stock worth $2,209,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

