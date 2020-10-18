Mark A. Graber Purchases 26,670 Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 26,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $15,735.30. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $0.63 on Friday. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. The company offers Play MPE, a cloud-based enterprise software as a service product that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, listen to, download, and consume promotional content and musical assets.

