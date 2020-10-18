Maxim Group Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $150.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRC. Bank of America increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.18.

NYSE:FRC opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 92,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

