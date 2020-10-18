McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

