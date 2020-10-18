Medtronic plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

