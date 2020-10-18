Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

