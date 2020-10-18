Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 63,438 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $43,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

VMBS stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

