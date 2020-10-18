Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,118 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,389,000. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,038.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,639,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

