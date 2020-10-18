Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 64,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $83.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

