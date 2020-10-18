Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $204.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $209.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.33.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

