Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

