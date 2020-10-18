Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.85 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,112 shares of company stock worth $246,515,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $378.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $387.80. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.89 and its 200 day moving average is $310.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.