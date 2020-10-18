Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 45.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Netflix by 57.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $530.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.55 and its 200-day moving average is $463.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.80.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

