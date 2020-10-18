Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

