Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 12,014 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

