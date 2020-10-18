Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 22,210 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.