Mitie Group plc (MTO.L)’s (MTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on the stock.

MTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

MTO opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.04 million and a PE ratio of 1.31. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 29.05 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.23.

In related news, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £60,265.59 ($78,737.38). Also, insider Philippa Couttie acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

