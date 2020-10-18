Mizuho Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $255.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.37. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $7,843,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,377 shares of company stock worth $89,068,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.