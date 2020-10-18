Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

