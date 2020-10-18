Morgan Stanley Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.22 ($33.20).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €30.99 ($36.46) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.