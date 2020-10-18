NASDAQ:TANNZ (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 40.4% in September

NASDAQ:TANNZ (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TANNZ stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. NASDAQ:TANNZ has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

NASDAQ:TANNZ Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

